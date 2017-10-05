Up Fur Adoption Now: Frida

The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.
At around 12:42 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired near Augusta University Medical Center. When they arrived, deputies found the body of sixty-one-year-old Mable E. Jordan lying next to the curb on 15th Street near Harper Street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.
