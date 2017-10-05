Up Fur Adoption Now: Frida

Meet Frida!

This adorable baby is a 3-year-old mixed breed in need of her forever home. She appeared on Fox 54 News Now on 10/5/17.

She came into the Aiken County Animal Shelter as a stray. She’s been doing great with kids, dogs and cats. Her handlers say she’d work well in any home.

She’s been in obedience training and is getting down all the basic commands like sit and heel. She walks great on a leash, and is very well-tempered.

For the month of October the Aiken County Animal Shelter is running an adoption special. Dogs are $35 and cats are $10. This includes all their necessary shots, spay and neuter and microchip.

