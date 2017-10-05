Windows shot out on Richmond Co. special needs school bus - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident Wednesday in which a school bus was shot.

According to Kaden Jacobs with the Richmond County School System, the bus was traveling down Barton Chapel Road, headed towards Glenn Hills Middle School when the bus was shot. Three windows were shot out. There was only one child on the bus and no injuries have been reported.

