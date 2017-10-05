Water plan maintenance causing dirty water in City of Aiken

The water plant on Town Creek Road in Aiken has been shut down for maintenance.

The shutdown is causing dirty water on the North side of town and possible water pressure drops on the South side. According to the water plant, the water is safe to drink and cook with. You can use your bathtub faucets to flush your water lines, but the water will likely remain dirty for a few days.

The maintenance is expected to go through Thursday into the night.

If you have any questions or concerns about the water, please call the water plant at 803-642-7629, the utilities department at 803-642-7617, or the engineering department at 803-642-7610.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.