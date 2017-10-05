Water plan maintenance causing dirty water in City of Aiken

At around 12:42 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired near Augusta University Medical Center. When they arrived, deputies found the body of sixty-one-year-old Mable E. Jordan lying next to the curb on 15th Street near Harper Street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident Wednesday in which a school bus was shot. According to Kaden Jacobs with the Richmond County School System, the bus was traveling down Barton Chapel Road, headed towards Glenn Hills Middle School when the bus was shot.More >>
The water plant on Town Creek Road in Aiken has been shut down for maintenance. The shutdown is causing dirty water on the North side of town and possible water pressure drops on the South side.More >>
The Montmorenci Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Old Barnwell Road at approximately 12:15 pm on Wednesday, October 4th.More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
