House fire in Aiken County leaves one dead

The water plant on Town Creek Road in Aiken has been shut down for maintenance. The shutdown is causing dirty water on the North side of town and possible water pressure drops on the South side.More >>
The water plant on Town Creek Road in Aiken has been shut down for maintenance. The shutdown is causing dirty water on the North side of town and possible water pressure drops on the South side.More >>
The Montmorenci Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Old Barnwell Road at approximately 12:15 pm on Wednesday, October 4th.More >>
The Montmorenci Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Old Barnwell Road at approximately 12:15 pm on Wednesday, October 4th.More >>
One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Augusta early Thursday morning. Dispatch says...More >>
One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Augusta early Thursday morning. Dispatch says...More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
The Westobou Festival never fails to bring days of fun and a variety of entertainment for all to enjoy. The headliner of this years festival is Kevin Hart. Jason Craig who is the Senior Graphic Designer says the festival is always planned with everyone in mind and to fit the average persons budget. "Besides the ticketed events that we like to promote we have some free things. The commons is free, we also have free movies showing on Friday and Saturday night. There ...More >>
The Westobou Festival never fails to bring days of fun and a variety of entertainment for all to enjoy. The headliner of this years festival is Kevin Hart. Jason Craig who is the Senior Graphic Designer says the festival is always planned with everyone in mind and to fit the average persons budget. "Besides the ticketed events that we like to promote we have some free things. The commons is free, we also have free movies showing on Friday and Saturday night. There ...More >>