House fire in Aiken County leaves one dead - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

House fire in Aiken County leaves one dead

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Montmorenci Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Old Barnwell Road at approximately 12:15 pm on Wednesday, October 4th. Next to the home there was a small storage building that was also burned.

Firefighters found a body in the home while extinguishing the fire. According to the coroner, the body cannot be identified at this time due to the high intensity of the fire.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, in Newberry, S.C. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Water plan maintenance causing dirty water in City of Aiken

    Water plan maintenance causing dirty water in City of Aiken

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-10-05 15:30:10 GMT
    (Source: File photo / WFXG)(Source: File photo / WFXG)

    The water plant on Town Creek Road in Aiken has been shut down for maintenance. The shutdown is causing dirty water on the North side of town and possible water pressure drops on the South side.

    More >>

    The water plant on Town Creek Road in Aiken has been shut down for maintenance. The shutdown is causing dirty water on the North side of town and possible water pressure drops on the South side.

    More >>

  • House fire in Aiken County leaves one dead

    House fire in Aiken County leaves one dead

    Thursday, October 5 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-10-05 14:19:56 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Montmorenci Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Old Barnwell Road at approximately 12:15 pm on Wednesday, October 4th. 

    More >>

    The Montmorenci Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Old Barnwell Road at approximately 12:15 pm on Wednesday, October 4th. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Woman killed in downtown shooting identified

    UPDATE: Woman killed in downtown shooting identified

    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-10-05 12:43:59 GMT
    Shooting in downtown Augusta; Source: WFXGShooting in downtown Augusta; Source: WFXG

    One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Augusta early Thursday morning.  Dispatch says...

    More >>

    One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Augusta early Thursday morning.  Dispatch says...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly