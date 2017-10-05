House fire in Aiken County leaves one dead

The Montmorenci Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Old Barnwell Road at approximately 12:15 pm on Wednesday, October 4th. Next to the home there was a small storage building that was also burned.

Firefighters found a body in the home while extinguishing the fire. According to the coroner, the body cannot be identified at this time due to the high intensity of the fire.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, in Newberry, S.C.

