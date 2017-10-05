UPDATE: 13-year-old arrested for armed robbery, murder of N. Augusta woman

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teenage boy for the robbery and murder of a homeless woman.

At around 12:42 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, sheriff's office deputies responded to a call of shots fired near Augusta University Medical Center. When they arrived, deputies found the body of sixty-one-year-old Mable E. Jordan lying next to the curb on 15th Street near Harper Street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in the day, investigators arrested thirteen-year-old Zitedrick Shelley of First Avenue in connection to Jordan's death. Shelley was booked into the Richmond County jail and taken to a juvenile facility. He is facing one count of murder and one count of armed robbery.

