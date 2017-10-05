BREAKING: One killed in Augusta shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Augusta early Thursday morning. Dispatch says Deputies were sent out to 15th St and Harper St.More >>
One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Augusta early Thursday morning. Dispatch says Deputies were sent out to 15th St and Harper St.More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
The Westobou Festival never fails to bring days of fun and a variety of entertainment for all to enjoy. The headliner of this years festival is Kevin Hart. Jason Craig who is the Senior Graphic Designer says the festival is always planned with everyone in mind and to fit the average persons budget. "Besides the ticketed events that we like to promote we have some free things. The commons is free, we also have free movies showing on Friday and Saturday night. There ...More >>
The Westobou Festival never fails to bring days of fun and a variety of entertainment for all to enjoy. The headliner of this years festival is Kevin Hart. Jason Craig who is the Senior Graphic Designer says the festival is always planned with everyone in mind and to fit the average persons budget. "Besides the ticketed events that we like to promote we have some free things. The commons is free, we also have free movies showing on Friday and Saturday night. There ...More >>
The body of a man found in Richmond County on Sept. 30 has been identified.More >>
The body of a man found in Richmond County on Sept. 30 has been identified.More >>