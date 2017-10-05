BREAKING: One killed in Augusta shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Augusta early Thursday morning. Dispatch says Deputies were sent out to 15th St and Harper St. The call came in at 12:42 a.m.

The Richmond County Coroner confirmed that it is a shooting and one person died. He says it's an active investigation and is still in its early stages.

FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

