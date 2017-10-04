2017 Westobou Festival brings a variety of entertainment

The Westobou Festival never fails to bring days of fun and a variety of entertainment for all to enjoy. The headliner of this years festival is Kevin Hart.

Jason Craig who is the Senior Graphic Designer says the festival is always planned with everyone in mind and to fit the average persons budget. "Besides the ticketed events that we like to promote we have some free things. The commons is free, we also have free movies showing on Friday and Saturday night. There is a ton of stuff and there is something for everybody."



Westobou believes in promoting the arts and cultural growth and that is what the festival offers. Year around they work to fill the funding gap where the community is not selling as many tickets as other cities. "In order to have what the larger cities like New Orleans, Greenville, Charlotte, Charleston, or Savannah has we need to support what we bring here.", explains Kristi Jilson who is the Executive Director.



Craig says a lot of people from outside of the community have began to notice. Thousands of people come out to the festival every year and because of that folks are able to look forward to this every year. "We want good things to come to our community and this is a time where a lot of things are coming in a short amount of time. So this is really your chance to show – that is you want things to come to Augusta come to the things when they are here."

The festival is usually only five days but because this is the 10th year anniversary so there will be ten days of fun entertainment.

