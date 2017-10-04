2017 Westobou Festival brings a variety of entertainment

Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
The Westobou Festival never fails to bring days of fun and a variety of entertainment for all to enjoy. The headliner of this years festival is Kevin Hart. Jason Craig who is the Senior Graphic Designer says the festival is always planned with everyone in mind and to fit the average persons budget. "Besides the ticketed events that we like to promote we have some free things. The commons is free, we also have free movies showing on Friday and Saturday night. There ...More >>
The Westobou Festival never fails to bring days of fun and a variety of entertainment for all to enjoy. The headliner of this years festival is Kevin Hart. Jason Craig who is the Senior Graphic Designer says the festival is always planned with everyone in mind and to fit the average persons budget. "Besides the ticketed events that we like to promote we have some free things. The commons is free, we also have free movies showing on Friday and Saturday night. There ...More >>
The body of a man found in Richmond County on Sept. 30 has been identified.More >>
The body of a man found in Richmond County on Sept. 30 has been identified.More >>
There is a local company who is doing their best to raise funding during breast cancer month by launching their on track for a cure efforts. TTX Repair Shop Operations is a freight railcar maintenance company in Augusta. Workers have painted a box car pink and during October they will be wearing pink safety hats. On the October 21st, local breast cancer patients and survivors are being invited to come to the company to make their mark on the car. "We want t...More >>
There is a local company who is doing their best to raise funding during breast cancer month by launching their on track for a cure efforts. TTX Repair Shop Operations is a freight railcar maintenance company in Augusta. Workers have painted a box car pink and during October they will be wearing pink safety hats. On the October 21st, local breast cancer patients and survivors are being invited to come to the company to make their mark on the car. "We want t...More >>