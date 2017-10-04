Augusta Players A Christmas Carol Auditions open to all - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Players A Christmas Carol Auditions open to all

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
The Augusta Players will be beginning their 2017 to 2018 season with two Charles Dickens shows. A Christmas Carol The Musical follows last weekend’s Oliver! December 8, 9, and 10. This is one local holiday tradition. Auditions begin so soon! Come October, you may be interested in joining local casts!

Scott Seidl/ Augusta Players Executive and Artistic Director

“Our Main Stage season is open to anybody and everybody. Auditions are open to the entire community, and we encourage everyone from Fort Gordon to the River all the way out into the suburbs to come and be a part of our Augusta Players family.”

Auditions will be beginning October 17, 2017 from 7PM to 10PM for adults and continuing October 19, 2017 from 7PM to 10PM for children at Crossbridge Church.

