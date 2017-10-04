High 5 4 Kids: Slater Prather - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Slater Prather

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
Connect

This week, we High 5 Slater Prather 4 her lifelong involvement in tumbling. She has, as often as possible, brought smiles to tons of peers’ faces, cheering them on.

Academy of Richmond County Senior Slater Prather began tumbling at a very young age: three years old. She certainly lacks no pep in her step.

In addition to cheering on classmates as a school cheerleader during middle school as well as high school, Slater cheers on teammates as a Hayden’s Competition cheerleader.

This is never, ever anything but challenging.

“My Elite Stunt was very difficult, and the more I practiced it, the more I got better at it, and so I was able to hit it.”

Practice makes perfect.

Last Spring, Slater attended a few regional competitions.

She participated in intensive routines at Atlanta, Columbia, Charlotte, and Greenville gyms.

Such impressive performances allowed all squad members’ advancement from local to regional to national stages.

“We got a bid to Summit, which was in Disney World, and we got to perform in the E-S-P-N Sports Center in front of everybody. It was a really cool experience.”

Win or lose, Slater always walks off of the mat encouraged while building pyramids and an incredible team relationship.

There’s no I in Team. Everyone must work together to succeed.

 “You always cheer each other on, you see someone who’s like giving up on energy, you always cheer them on to finish their tumbling pass, or to tell them to squeeze tighter in a stunt, so it helps you cheer them on, and they’ll cheer you on.”

Come April, Slater just may try out for Mississippi State University’s squad, using her talents to cheer on the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • More on WFXG.comMore>>

  • High 5 4 Kids

    High 5 4 Kids

    See more stories about kids in the CSRA who are doing amazing things and overcoming challenges.More >>
    See more stories about kids in the CSRA who are doing amazing things and overcoming challenges. More >>
Powered by Frankly