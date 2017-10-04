High 5 4 Kids: Slater Prather

Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jerome Davis who's wanted for questioning. It's in reference to an incident that happened on September 30.

A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.

The body of a man found in Richmond County on Sept. 30 has been identified.

Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.

This week, we High 5 Slater Prather 4 her lifelong involvement in tumbling. She has, as often as possible, brought smiles to tons of peers’ faces, cheering them on.

Academy of Richmond County Senior Slater Prather began tumbling at a very young age: three years old. She certainly lacks no pep in her step.

In addition to cheering on classmates as a school cheerleader during middle school as well as high school, Slater cheers on teammates as a Hayden’s Competition cheerleader.

This is never, ever anything but challenging.

“My Elite Stunt was very difficult, and the more I practiced it, the more I got better at it, and so I was able to hit it.”

Practice makes perfect.

Last Spring, Slater attended a few regional competitions.

She participated in intensive routines at Atlanta, Columbia, Charlotte, and Greenville gyms.

Such impressive performances allowed all squad members’ advancement from local to regional to national stages.

“We got a bid to Summit, which was in Disney World, and we got to perform in the E-S-P-N Sports Center in front of everybody. It was a really cool experience.”

Win or lose, Slater always walks off of the mat encouraged while building pyramids and an incredible team relationship.

There’s no I in Team. Everyone must work together to succeed.

“You always cheer each other on, you see someone who’s like giving up on energy, you always cheer them on to finish their tumbling pass, or to tell them to squeeze tighter in a stunt, so it helps you cheer them on, and they’ll cheer you on.”

Come April, Slater just may try out for Mississippi State University’s squad, using her talents to cheer on the Bulldogs.

