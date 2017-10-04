High 5 4 Kids: Slater Prather

Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
The body of a man found in Richmond County on Sept. 30 has been identified.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jerome Davis who's wanted for questioning. It's in reference to an incident that happened on September 30.More >>
Army veteran Chris Bethel heard every shot so clearly in Las Vegas that he thought they were coming from his floor, and maybe even next door. Bethel says he tried to call 911, the hotel's front desk, and even a hotel across the street, but got no answer.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
Senators are expressing bewilderment that credit reporting company Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.More >>
Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
