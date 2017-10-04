SCDOC: Incident at McCormick jail isolated to 1 dorm

Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.More >>
The body of a man found in Richmond County on Sept. 30 has been identified.More >>
There is a local company who is doing their best to raise funding during breast cancer month by launching their on track for a cure efforts. TTX Repair Shop Operations is a freight railcar maintenance company in Augusta. Workers have painted a box car pink and during October they will be wearing pink safety hats. On the October 21st, local breast cancer patients and survivors are being invited to come to the company to make their mark on the car. "We want t...More >>
When you see trunk loads of candy, you’re sure to want some! The City of Aiken Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Halloween celebration, Trunk or Treat. It will be...More >>
