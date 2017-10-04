SCDOC: Incident at McCormick jail isolated to 1 dorm - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

SCDOC: Incident at McCormick jail isolated to 1 dorm

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

Law enforcement is working to gain control of a situation at the McCormick Correctional Institution.

According to early information obtained from McCormick County Sheriff's Office dispatch, several prisoners are on the jail's roof, attempting to escape. There is also reportedly a fire inside the facility. However, South Carolina Department of Corrections says the incident is isolated to one dormitory inside the facility.

McCormick County Emergency Services posted a message to its Facebook page warning residents of the attempted escape and advising them to avoid the area around the facility.

FOX 54 has a crew on its way to McCormick County. We will update the story when more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

