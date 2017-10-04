Body of man found on Doug Bernard Pkwy. identified

The body of a man found in Richmond County on Sept. 30 has been identified.

The deceased has been identified as thirty-seven-year-old Eric Lamont Burnett of Hephzibah. His body was found in the woods on Doug Bernard Parkway just South of 4-H Club Road. He was identified by his fingerprints.

The investigation is still ongoing.

