By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Trunk or Treat 2017; Source: City of Aiken Trunk or Treat 2017; Source: City of Aiken
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

When you see trunk loads of candy, you’re sure to want some!

The City of Aiken Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Halloween celebration, Trunk or Treat. It will be Oct. 28th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Citizen’s Park on Fields 1 – 5. Dress up in a family-friendly costume and come out to this fun-filled event. Admission is $1 for children 12 and under. Exact change is appreciated! Children 12 & under and accompanied by an adult will be able to participate in trick or treating from decorated trunks and carnival games. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

Trunk or Treat festivities wrap up at 7:00 pm and then everyone is invited to move to Field 2 for “Hotel Transylvania 2” on the big screen. The movie gate will open at 6:30 p.m. in time to set up your lawn chairs or picnic blankets and grab your favorite movie snack. 

Sponsors for Trunk or Treat include Thurmond Kirchner & Timbes Law Firm, Security Federal Bank, Millbrook Baptist Church and Gold’s Gym. If you are a business or organization interested in participating in Trunk or Treat or sponsoring this event, please contact Teagan Green at 803-293-7851.

