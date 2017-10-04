Golden Harvest Spooky to be Hungry campaign kicks off

The start of October marks the beginning of the holiday season. It's the time of year that food banks like golden Harvest needs donations the most. It's Spooky to be hungry. This is Golden Harvest's largest annual foods and funds drive. It gets donations coming in ahead of the Christmas and Thanksgiving rush.

This year groups can help the cause by using a virtual food drive system.The campaign usually brings in over 100,000 pounds of food which can feed almost 20,000 families in the 30 counties that Golden Harvest serves.

"If you want to be involved you can be involved. We have neighborhoods that do collections for us. We have businesses churches, schools. Just about any kind of place that wants to get involved in doing a foods and funds drive with us, we've got a way to make it work for spooky," said Carrie Jones, Golden Harvest Special Events Manager.

For neighborhoods and groups collections will be taken up in Columbia County on October 28th and Richmond, Aiken, and North Augusta on October 21st.

This year Golden Harvest is hoping to raise 250,000 pounds of food for families. Throughout the month of October you can also drop off food donations to any goodwill drive through s.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.