Golden Harvest Spooky to be Hungry campaign kicks off - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Golden Harvest Spooky to be Hungry campaign kicks off

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The start of October marks the beginning of the holiday season. It's the time of year that food banks like golden Harvest needs donations the most. It's Spooky to be hungry. This is Golden Harvest's largest annual foods and funds drive. It gets donations coming in ahead of the Christmas and Thanksgiving rush. 
This year groups can help the cause by using a virtual food drive system.The campaign usually brings in over 100,000  pounds of food  which can feed almost 20,000 families in the 30 counties that Golden Harvest serves. 
 "If you want to be involved you can be involved. We have neighborhoods that do collections for us. We have businesses churches, schools. Just about any kind of place that wants to get involved in doing a foods and funds drive with us, we've got a way to make it work for spooky," said Carrie Jones, Golden Harvest Special Events Manager.

For neighborhoods and groups collections will be taken up in Columbia County on October 28th and Richmond, Aiken, and North Augusta on October 21st.

This year Golden Harvest is hoping to raise 250,000 pounds of food for families.  Throughout the month of October you can also drop off food donations to any goodwill drive through s. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Trunk or Treat!

    Trunk or Treat!

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-10-04 13:51:48 GMT
    Trunk or Treat 2017; Source: City of AikenTrunk or Treat 2017; Source: City of Aiken

    When you see trunk loads of candy, you’re sure to want some! The City of Aiken Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Halloween celebration, Trunk or Treat. It will be...

    More >>

    When you see trunk loads of candy, you’re sure to want some! The City of Aiken Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Halloween celebration, Trunk or Treat. It will be...

    More >>

  • Golden Harvest Spooky to be Hungry campaign kicks off

    Golden Harvest Spooky to be Hungry campaign kicks off

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-10-04 13:24:23 GMT

    The start of October marks the beginning of the holiday season. It's the time of year that food banks like golden Harvest needs donations the most. 

    More >>

    The start of October marks the beginning of the holiday season. It's the time of year that food banks like golden Harvest needs donations the most. 

    More >>

  • Local blood donations increase following Las Vegas shooting

    Local blood donations increase following Las Vegas shooting

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-10-04 13:09:54 GMT
    The events in Las Vegas caused an influx of donations at Shepeard Community Blood Centers; WFXG.The events in Las Vegas caused an influx of donations at Shepeard Community Blood Centers; WFXG.

    The events Monday left 59 people dead and over 500 injured or wounded. And one of the best ways to help the cause is to donate blood.

    More >>

    The events Monday left 59 people dead and over 500 injured or wounded. And one of the best ways to help the cause is to donate blood.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly