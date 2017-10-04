Man wanted for questioning after woman left in hospital

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jerome Davis who's wanted for questioning. It's in reference to an incident that happened on September 30. Investigators say the incident left a woman in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jerome Davis' last known address was on the 2000 block of Windsor Avenue but he has ties to Wadley, Georgia. Davis is listed at 6'2 and 190 pounds.

If you have any information on Davis, please contact Investigator Counts or any Violent Crimes Investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1046.

