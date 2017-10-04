Man wanted for questioning after woman left in hospital - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man wanted for questioning after woman left in hospital

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Jerome Davis (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Jerome Davis (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jerome Davis who's wanted for questioning.  It's in reference to an incident that happened on September 30.  Investigators say the incident left a woman in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jerome Davis' last known address was on the 2000 block of Windsor Avenue but he has ties to Wadley, Georgia.  Davis is listed at 6'2 and 190 pounds.

If you have any information on Davis, please contact Investigator Counts or any Violent Crimes Investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1046.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man wanted for questioning after woman left in hospital

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:30 AM EDT2017-10-04 05:30:57 GMT
    Jerome Davis (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Jerome Davis (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jerome Davis who's wanted for questioning.  It's in reference to an incident that happened on September 30. 

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jerome Davis who's wanted for questioning.  It's in reference to an incident that happened on September 30. 

    More >>

  • Commission votes down motion to consider name change for Calhoun Expressway

    Commission votes down motion to consider name change for Calhoun Expressway

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-10-04 01:15:23 GMT
    Augusta Commission discusses name change for Calhoun Expressway 10/3/17 (WFXG)Augusta Commission discusses name change for Calhoun Expressway 10/3/17 (WFXG)

    The Augusta Commission voted down a motion at Tuesday's meeting to consider changing the name of the John C. Calhoun Expressway. Commissioner William Fennoy explains that John C. Calhoun never lived in or even visited Augusta.

    More >>

    The Augusta Commission voted down a motion at Tuesday's meeting to consider changing the name of the John C. Calhoun Expressway. Commissioner William Fennoy explains that John C. Calhoun never lived in or even visited Augusta.

    More >>

  • Commissioners delay vote that limit's how much city provides for non-profits

    Commissioners delay vote that limit's how much city provides for non-profits

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-10-04 01:05:50 GMT
    Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)

    Commissioners still don't have an answer on limiting city money to non-profits or if the city even should. The measure will target all non-profits, except 3 allowing those organizations to receive more then $100,000.  Some Commissioners arguing that special treatment shouldn't be granted to just a handful of non-profits We have a close eye on this developing story. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Commissioners still don't have an answer on limiting city money to non-profits or if the city even should. The measure will target all non-profits, except 3 allowing those organizations to receive more then $100,000.  Some Commissioners arguing that special treatment shouldn't be granted to just a handful of non-profits We have a close eye on this developing story. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly