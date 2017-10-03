Commissioners delay vote that limit's how much city provides for - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Commissioners delay vote that limit's how much city provides for non-profits

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG) Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Commissioners still don't have an answer on limiting city money to non-profits or if the city even should.
The measure will target all non-profits, except 3 allowing those organizations to receive more then $100,000. 
Some Commissioners arguing that special treatment shouldn't be granted to just a handful of non-profits
We have a close eye on this developing story.

