Pure Barre Augusta offers new workout class

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
What could be better than starting or ending your day with efficient workout? Pure Barre Augusta has tons to offer anyone looking for forty-five or fifty-five minute exercise classes.

Nationally, Pure Barre calls over four hundred cities home. Locally, owner Jill Kraft brought location number three hundred to Augusta, Georgia.

This is a one stop shop, offering head to toe full body workouts.

“Class starts with a warm up, and in that warm up, we do push-ups, plank, and weight work. And then, we stretch, and then from there, we do three sets of thighs, with a stretch. We call our bottom, our ‘seat.’ You do two sets each side, stretch, and then you basically finish class off with abs.

Based off of repeated movements less than an inch in size, your muscles will be beginning transformation so soon after starting.

“We always say that you’ll notice something changing within ten classes, now, of course, you have to be eating a decent diet, but if you can come three to five times a week, you’ll notice something different.”

All interested in taking class, should! Instructors can modify steps based off of individuals.

Now, clients may take Pure Barre Classic class as well as Pure Barre Empower class.

 “Empower is meant to be more Cardio based. Your heart-rate stays up for nearly the entire forty-five minutes. And it’s more of a flow of a class, whereas Pure Barre kind of works in sections.”

No matter which clients attend at the Washington Road Studio, they never, ever leave unfulfilled.

Additionally, Pure Barre allows all participants lifting, toning, and burning community-building opportunities.

This is one group of locals who are raising the barre.

