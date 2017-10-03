Georgia Cancer Center speak about breast cancer signs and symptoms

October is the month to raise awareness for breast cancer and chances are someone you know has heard this diagnoses. One out of eight women in the United States will hear those words sometime in her life. there is no cure so early detection is key. It is a cancer where abnormal cells become dysfunctional, invade, and eventually destroy nearby tissue. Swelling lumps that are firm and don't move, pain, and rashes. Doctor Alicia Vineyard explains the steps taken to detect the deadly disease early. "We recommend at age forty that women start to get annual screening mammography. If there is a history of breast cancer in the family we would recommend that the screening start ten years earlier than the age of the person at the time of diagnosis."



She says self breast exams should start as early as 18. Doctor Vineyard suggests women pick one day out of the month to check your breast for lumps with your hands and the best time is in the shower. "To perform a self exam start in one spot and continue to paint over the breast in up and down directions and do the same on the other breast. That way you cover both breast instead of feeling all around sporadically and that way you wont miss anything; any changes in the tissue."



There is no real cause of breast cancer but smoking, obesity, and a family history of breast cancer can increase your chances. Remember early detection is key. Self breast exams and annual screenings could be the difference between life and death.

