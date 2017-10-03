Evans On Ice is now Augusta On Ice.

The event organizers announced the name and venue change Tuesday afternoon. The event will now be held for fifty days, starting Nov. 17, at the Augusta Common.

Augusta on Ice will feature:

A huge ice skating rink (with real ice!)

Family-friendly train ride

Frosty’s Ice slide

Photos with Santa

Community Spotlight Stage for daily live performances

Elves Beer & Wine Garden and Lounge

Rinkside Build Your Own S’mores

Delicious food options from snacks to full dinners

The event was planned as a way for CSRA residents to create new holiday memories while still honoring long-standing traditions of Augusta's past.

One major feature of Augusta On Ice will be the Community Stage Spotlight, a venue to showcase local talent in the greater CSRA by providing a stage for live performances every day. Performances will range from professional theater performances, national recording artists, all the way to performances from County School District students and area church groups. 5% of all the ticket sales for each charity’s day will be given right back to each participating charity.

