Local company raising awareness for breast cancer

There is a local company who is doing their best to raise funding during breast cancer month by launching their on track for a cure efforts. TTX Repair Shop Operations is a freight railcar maintenance company in Augusta. Workers have painted a box car pink and during October they will be wearing pink safety hats. On the October 21st, local breast cancer patients and survivors are being invited to come to the company to make their mark on the car.

"We want that fellowship with the survivors and the community. They will be able to put a pink hand print on the box car and sign their name in remembrance of a loved one or celebration of life for someone who has been effected by breast cancer.", explains Human Resources Manager, Lacy Sproul.

TTX's contributions will be going to the Augusta Lydia project that provides free services to women going through cancer and the cart will be sent around North America. So far the company has raise $68,000.00.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.