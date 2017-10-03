Commission votes down motion to consider name change for Calhoun Expressway

The Augusta Commission voted down a motion at Tuesday's meeting to consider changing the name of the John C. Calhoun Expressway.

Commissioner William Fennoy explains that John C. Calhoun never lived in or even visited Augusta. Commissioner Fennoy says the road should be renamed to reflect a positive organization. One possible name brought up at the Commission meeting was "Veteran's Expressway."

John C. Calhoun, the U.S.'s seventh Vice President, was from Abbeville, South Carolina. He was known as the "cast-iron man" for how rigidly he defended Southern beliefs and practices, including slavery.

