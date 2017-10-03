CSRA Chinese Culture Center celebrates 25th anniversary at the Kroc Center

The largest Chinese School in the CSRA area has celebrated its 25th Anniversary at the Kroc Center on Saturday, September 30, 2017. The first lady of Augusta, Mrs. Evett Davis provided opening remarks for the celebration. “It is an important milestone for you and the entire CSRA. Congratulations to you for 25 years of remarkable growth and accomplishments. You are a major contributor in Augusta’s growth, success, prosperity and diversity. CSRA Chinese Culture Center is the integral of continuous advancement of a united Augusta. We appreciate you for being an imperative part of Augusta community," says First Lady Evett Davis

The celebration was followed by performances from the students, faculty, directors and parents. The Augusta Chinese School was founded in 1992 with the aim of teaching Chinese to the youth of local Chinese immigrants. There were only a hand full of families and just over a dozen of students. Now the school has close to a hundred students provides additional classes such as singing, dancing, drawing and SAT Math enrichment classes. Over the years, families have adopted kids from China. And they would like them to grow up knowing their roots and heritage. They are also especially happy to offer a bilingual class for non-Chinese speaking families.

The Chinese Culture center is committed to serving the community; they are responsible for the stage performance for the annual dragon boat festival, their performance at the Arts of the Heart of Augusta. During Thanksgiving and Christmas, they also provide Chinese ethnic performances for the residents of the nursing homes.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.