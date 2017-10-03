CSRA Chinese Culture Center celebrates 25th anniversary at the Kroc Center

The Augusta Commission voted down a motion at Tuesday's meeting to consider changing the name of the John C. Calhoun Expressway. Commissioner William Fennoy explains that John C. Calhoun never lived in or even visited Augusta.More >>
Evans On Ice is now Augusta On Ice. The event organizers announced the name and venue change Tuesday afternoon. The event will now be held for fifty days, starting Nov. 17, at the Augusta Common.More >>
The largest Chinese School in the CSRA area has celebrated its 25th Anniversary at the Kroc Center on Saturday, September 30, 2017. The first lady of Augusta, Mrs. Evett Davis provided an opening remarks for the celebration.More >>
Fort Gordon’s job fair brought in a packed crowd of active duty members, veterans, and spouses ready to find jobs. Fort Gordon’s job fair brought in over 100 different companies from not only Georgia but business from across the country.More >>
The new traffic signal outside of Mullins Crossing Phase II went into full stop and go mode Tuesday, October 3rd.More >>
