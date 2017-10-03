Fort Gordon has large turnout at job fair

Fort Gordon’s job fair brought in a packed crowd of active duty members, veterans, and spouses ready to find jobs. Fort Gordon’s had over 100 different companies from, not only Georgia, but businesses from across the country attend the fair. “The interest in Fort Gordon was just overwhelming. I mean, we’re talking companies as far as California. People that actually flew in from California, Houston, TX to actually participate. They’re very interested in recruiting all of the knowledge and experience that we have right in the Augusta Fort Gordon area," says Angela Gaston, Transition Services Specialist for Fort Gordon.

Global Dimensions, a linguistics and intel company was one of those employers that flew in to the job fair. Headquartered in Virginia, Global Dimensions couldn't pass up an opportunity to hire vets in the CSRA. “Out here there’s some language stuff as well as cyber and intel. So, absolutely, we’re looking to get new opportunities and grow, give people opportunities. We try to focus on vets and taking care of vets. It’s very important as a veteran, to try give that opportunity," says President and CEO of Global Dimensions Chris Newton.

Another company focuses on helping veterans transition into the civilian world. “We actually were in Augusta and we met a veteran. You know, she had ran into some tough times. She was homeless, she was living in a homeless shelter. And now, she’s in our course currently and she’s graduating next week. And she already has three job offers that are pretty much waiting on her when she graduates," says Cremel Burney, Regional Admissions Representative for Airstreams Renewables, Inc.

Chris Newton, currently in the military. Showed up to the job fair to get a jump start on life outside of the military.. “At the end of the day, it’s kind of like you feel optimistic because it’s hard when you transition out and it’s good to have those people who are like, hey there’s opportunities out there for you," says William Prestridge, active service member.

Companies were honored to be able to offer hundreds of job opportunities to service men and veterans as they transition into the civilian workforce. The job fair had an amazing turnout, bringing in hundreds of Fort Gordon service men and women, spouses, and veterans.

