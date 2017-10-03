New traffic light in Columbia County up and running

The new traffic signal outside of Mullins Crossing Phase II went into full stop and go mode Tuesday, October 3rd.More >>
The new traffic signal outside of Mullins Crossing Phase II went into full stop and go mode Tuesday, October 3rd.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding 55-year-old James Fernell Farmer and 49-year- old Richard C. Dougherty.
Both are wanted for Forgery in the 4th degree.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding 55-year-old James Fernell Farmer and 49-year- old Richard C. Dougherty.
Both are wanted for Forgery in the 4th degree.More >>
On September 30, Aiken County Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Old Graniteville Hwy. After firefighters extinguished the home they found two deceased people inside. Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified both victims, 69-year-old John Ennis and 38-year-old Sabrina Mikell. Investigators says they are still working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
On September 30, Aiken County Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Old Graniteville Hwy. After firefighters extinguished the home they found two deceased people inside. Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified both victims, 69-year-old John Ennis and 38-year-old Sabrina Mikell. Investigators says they are still working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The Salvation Army will be holding their October Auto Auction. The auction will have over 58 automobiles with the featured vehicles being...More >>
The Salvation Army will be holding their October Auto Auction. The auction will have over 58 automobiles with the featured vehicles being...More >>
We are entering the 10th year of the constantly evolving Westobou Festival, and it is packing a bit more than a good time.More >>
We are entering the 10th year of the constantly evolving Westobou Festival, and it is packing a bit more than a good time.More >>