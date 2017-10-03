New traffic light in Columbia County up and running - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

New traffic light in Columbia County up and running

The new traffic signal outside of Mullins Crossing Phase II went into full stop and go mode Tuesday, October 3rd. For the first time drivers will see red, green and yellow lights. This new traffic signal is up on Washington Road. Phase II of Mullins Crossing which is called Mullins Colony is set to open soon according to Columbia County officials. The latest construction was the addition of a Belk storefront. The projected opening is Fall of 2017.
 

