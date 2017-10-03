Richmond County Men wanted for forgery in the 4th Degree

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding two suspects.

Both 55 year-old James Fernell Farmer, and 49- year-old Richard C. Dougherty are wanted for Forgery in the 4th degree.

If you have any information on where they are, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham, or any Financial Crimes Investigators at the Richmond county Sheriff's office.

You can reach them at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

