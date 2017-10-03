New Dollar General opens up in Warrenville

Warrenville has a new Dollar General and it’s now open. It’s located at 2261 Pine Log Road.

Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, October 7 at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals.

The first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

Guest can find almost everything at the store including cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products.

Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the Career section at www.dollargeneral.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.