STEM 4 Her Ladies Night Out event - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

STEM 4 Her Ladies Night Out event

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
STEM event for ladies; Credit: Augusta Technical STEM event for ladies; Credit: Augusta Technical

PotashCorp, Engineering Technology Team, Ladies Night Out Committee, and several vendors/community partners are assisting in promoting the upcoming STEM 4 Her Ladies Night Out event.  This annual event will primarily focus on females who may be interested in non-traditional careers and to promote our STEM (i.e. science, technology, engineering, math) related programs.  The targeted group will be current/former students, high school students, and the general public.  

Date/Time:  October 12, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Location:  Jack B. Patrick Lobby Area/Auditorium on Augusta Campus

Guest Speaker:  Edmond Thompson, PotashCorp General Manager is slated to begin speaking around 6 p.m.

Stem 4 Her Ladies Night Out panel discussion with attendees (Q/A Session).

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with various vendors/community partners in the lobby area and light refreshments/beverages will be provided.

Door Prize Drawing-Exquisite ladies watch donated by Windsor Jewelry (Winner must be present and employees of Augusta Technical College cannot enter the door prize drawing).

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly