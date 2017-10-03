PotashCorp, Engineering Technology Team, Ladies Night Out Committee, and several vendors/community partners are assisting in promoting the upcoming STEM 4 Her Ladies Night Out event. This annual event will primarily focus on females who may be interested in non-traditional careers and to promote our STEM (i.e. science, technology, engineering, math) related programs. The targeted group will be current/former students, high school students, and the general public.

Date/Time: October 12, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Jack B. Patrick Lobby Area/Auditorium on Augusta Campus

Guest Speaker: Edmond Thompson, PotashCorp General Manager is slated to begin speaking around 6 p.m.

Stem 4 Her Ladies Night Out panel discussion with attendees (Q/A Session).

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with various vendors/community partners in the lobby area and light refreshments/beverages will be provided.

Door Prize Drawing-Exquisite ladies watch donated by Windsor Jewelry (Winner must be present and employees of Augusta Technical College cannot enter the door prize drawing).

