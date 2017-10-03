Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.
PotashCorp, Engineering Technology Team, Ladies Night Out Committee, and several vendors/community partners are assisting in promoting the upcoming STEM 4 Her Ladies Night Out event.
The 32nd Annual S.E.E.D (Science Education Enrichment Day) will be October 7, at the University of South Carolina Aiken from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. During the free event, participants will celebrate innovations in science
The Richmond County School System announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, that students would not have to make up any of the days missed during Hurricane Irma.
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.
Take a look at a slideshow showing the counties in Georgia with the highest percentage of students lacking basic literacy skills.
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma's path.
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.
