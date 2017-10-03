Salvation Army to hold its October Auto Auction

The Salvation Army will be holding their October Auto Auction.

The auction will have over 58 automobiles with the featured vehicles being a 1957 Nash Rambler, 1994 Corvette and 2007 Lincoln Town Car. There will also be a RV to be auctioned off as well. The event will take place at The Salvation Army Center of Hope on Saturday, Oct. 7th at 10 a.m. Preview days are Oct. 4th-6th from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. where you can view the inventory, look under the hood, and start the vehicles.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. on the day of the auction and is $5. For more information or to view the inventory on our website, please visit www.SalvationArmyCars.com. If you have a vehicle that you want to donate in any of the upcoming auctions, contact the Auction Coordinator at 706-826-7933. All of the proceeds will benefit Augusta's Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation program at the Center of Hope.

