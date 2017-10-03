Westobou Festival ready to thrive in its 10th year

This year's Westobou Central, located in the Augusta Common, will feature outdoor movies, a skate park, and a Ferris wheel; WFXG.

We are entering the 10th year of the constantly evolving Westobou Festival, and it is packing a bit more than a good time.

The Augusta Convention and Visitors expects an attendance of 13,200 people to bring more than $1.3 million in economic impact to Augusta.

The festival celebrates multiple genres of art, from dancing and music to film and lyricism.

This week alone, you have Kevin Hart performing at the Bell Auditorium, documentary film screenings (featuring music out of Athens, Georgia, such as REM) at the Maxwell Theater, and musical performances at late-night after-parties in downtown Augusta.

This also marks the third year of Westobou Central in the Augusta Common (beginning Thursday), where you will find a Ferris wheel (will set up Wednesday), outdoor movies, and a pop-up skate park.

Since the events Monday in Las Vegas, the question of security did come up.

Westobou's executive director Kristi Jilson told me that she did talk with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, though they concluded security was already more than adequate, considering the spacing of the event.

The 12-day festival (October 3-14) begins Tuesday at 6pm for guest VIP's, and the general public can join the fun at 9pm at SkyCity in downtown Augusta for a live performance from the Chris Robinson Brotherhood.

The majority of the 40 events are free, though some of the more exclusive entertainment (i.e., Kevin Hart) have price tags from $5-$70+.

Westbound Broad and 11th streets may be narrowed to one lane between 10am-11:59pm Tuesday.

