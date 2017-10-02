2 Witnesses recall the Vegas Shooting

Still hard to believe. Still impossible to understand, and still difficult to watch. The sound of automatic gunfire and bullets impacting the ground while more than 20,000 people run for their lives.

Nearly 24 hours later, the city of Las Vegas is still recovering from the kind of trauma no city has had to endure before. A single shooter killing more than 50 people and injuring more than 500 at the Country Music Festival.

"Oh my god, me and my girlfriends were supposed to be there," says Melanie Desilets.

Desilets and Chrissy Frazier say they were both supposed to be at the concert but last-minute plans changed that. What was supposed to be a night of fun turned into what is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. History.

"Unbelievable, I cannot comprehend that. With so much tragedy that has went on here in the U.S. to know that this is the largest massacre, no one can believe it," Desilets says.

For those who did make it to the concert, the horrific images of blood and people running in fear will never leave them. "There was so many people that were injured they ran out of space in the hospital. They had to bring helicopters. These helicopters were landing right in the middle of the street trying to get people to these different hospitals," says Chrissy Frazier.

Many are still in shock and disbelief. "Yesterday was my first day here that we got here, I really want to go home, I really don't want to stay," says Frazier.

