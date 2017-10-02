Aiken Public Safety responds to increase in violence at Pace's Run Apartments

Still hard to believe. Still impossible to understand, and still difficult to watch. The sound of automatic gunfire and bullets impacting the ground while more than 20,000 people run for their lives. Nearly 24 hours later, the city of Las Vegas is still recovering from the kind of trauma no city has had to endure before. A single shooter killing more than 50 people and injuring more than 500 at the Country Music Festival. "Oh my god, me and my girlfriends wer...More >>
Since September 2015, there has been a total of ten shootings at Pace's Run Apartments; four reports of property struck by gunfire, four aggravated assaults, and two murders. Aiken Public Safety has been working hard to stop the violence by increasing patrols in the area. But no real change ever comes to neighborhoods like this without the neighborhood choosing to partner with police. "Violence in the neighborhood doesn't benefit anyone in a healthy way. So report what ...More >>
Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday. Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder.More >>
Richmond County deputies are looking for Travele Sloans. He is wanted for the shooting that took place at Augusta mall Saturday, September 30th. Sloans is a 19-year-old black male, weighs about 130 pounds, and is 5'8".More >>
A billboard erected in South Augusta features several missing persons from Richmond County. Included among the photos is Latania Carwell. Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17, 2017.More >>
