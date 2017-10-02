Aiken Public Safety responds to increase in violence at Pace's R - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken Public Safety responds to increase in violence at Pace's Run Apartments

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Since September 2015, there has been a total of ten shootings at Pace's Run Apartments; four reports of property struck by gunfire, four aggravated assaults, and two murders. Aiken Public Safety has been working hard to stop the violence by increasing patrols in the area. But no real change ever comes to neighborhoods like this without the neighborhood choosing to partner with police. "Violence in the neighborhood doesn't benefit anyone in a healthy way. So report what you see. If you're worried about getting involved with your name, there are ways to do it without getting your name involved. ", says Lt. Karl Odenthal, with Aiken Public Safety.


Aiken Public Safety seeks every option to create engagement at the apartments by using the Aiken Safe Communities program and the Aiken Street team.
It is a group of community volunteers and law enforcement that go into the neighborhoods to talk with and get to know residents. Sometimes hosting events with fun activities. "I know there are some wonderful people who live there. I know they want a safe community just like everyone else. We want them to know that what we are here to help ensure they have that.", explains Cynthia Mitchell, who is the Community Services Coordinator at Aiken Public Safety.

There are many families that live at Pace's Run Apartments and some have young children. Mitchell says the program helps them build a relationship with these families. "What we want to do is to begin to set the norm for relationship and interaction while they are young. We want them to understand that the community and law enforcement can and should work together. It's not us against them. It is we; we are in this community together." It is often the fear of speaking out against the criminals that keeps communities like Pace's Run Apartments from escaping the violence.

