Augusta Mall shooting suspect has been identified

Richmond County deputies are looking for Travele Sloans. He is wanted for the shooting that took place at Augusta mall Saturday, September 30th. Sloans is a 19-year-old black male, weighs about 130 pounds, and is 5'8". He was last seen in a Dark Blue Chrysler 300. Sloans is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for 2 counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission of a crime.

If you know of any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator George Meyers, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1097 or 706-821-1020

