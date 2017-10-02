Augusta Mall shooting suspect has been identified

Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday. Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder.More >>
Richmond County deputies are looking for Travele Sloans. He is wanted for the shooting that took place at Augusta mall Saturday, September 30th. Sloans is a 19-year-old black male, weighs about 130 pounds, and is 5'8".More >>
A billboard erected in South Augusta features several missing persons from Richmond County. Included among the photos is Latania Carwell. Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17, 2017.More >>
All job seekers are invited to attend the Fort Gordon Job Fair, Tuesday, October 3rd. It will take place at the U.S. Army Reserve center on 719 15th St. from 9:30am to 1:00pm.More >>
Toys for Tots donation bins will start popping up around our area this week. The mindset is the earlier the better, according to Augusta's assistant coordinator, Timothy Sanders.More >>
