Augusta Mall shooting suspect has been identified

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County deputies are looking for Travele Sloans. He is wanted for the shooting that took place at Augusta mall Saturday, September 30th. Sloans is a 19-year-old black male, weighs about 130 pounds, and is 5'8". He was last seen in a Dark Blue Chrysler 300. Sloans is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for 2 counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission of a crime.

If you know of any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator George Meyers, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1097 or 706-821-1020

    Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday. Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder.

    Richmond County deputies are looking for Travele Sloans. He is wanted for the shooting that took place at Augusta mall Saturday, September 30th. Sloans is a 19-year-old black male, weighs about 130 pounds, and is 5'8".

    A billboard erected in South Augusta features several missing persons from Richmond County. Included among the photos is Latania Carwell. Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17, 2017.

