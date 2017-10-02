Augusta’s Airports Host Paper Plane Contest

Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) has partnered with Augusta Aviation - Daniel Field (DNL) and the Richmond County School System (RCSS) to hold a paper plane contest to help promote interest in Aviation!

AGS and DNL strive to provide local students opportunities to learn more about aviation and the industry’s career opportunities available. By partnering with RCSS, Augustas’ Airports have created a paper plane contest to not only get students excited about aviation, but teach cause and effects of engineering and piloting.

Students from Richmond County Schools, grades seventh through twelfth, have been asked to create a team to compete for prizes for the furthest distance, time aloft, and most unique. The grand prize winning team will receive a trophy and a flight over Augusta!

The competition will be held on October 21st at 9:00 a.m. at Augusta Regional Airports’ Hangar Two.

If you would like to register a team, please visit www.flyags.com/Paper-Plane-Contest for full competition details and registration.

