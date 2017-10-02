Local Subway restaurants will celebrate World Food Day

Subway restaurants across the CSRA and local food and nutrition expert Sarah Tankersley are celebrating World Food Day with a series of “Share the Color” food workshops.

The “Share the Color” food workshops are designed to teach children how to make better food choices and the importance of making colorful fruits and vegetables part of their daily meals and snacks.

Timed around World Food Day on Oct. 16, the food workshops are free and will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite.

“The fall season is a great time to enjoy our plentiful local produce,” said Tankersley. “We want to encourage kids to explore the many colorful foods that are essential to their overall health.”

Tankersley is a pediatric clinical dietitian at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. A native of Augusta, she received a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and dietetics from the University of Georgia. At CHOG, she works with the pediatric population in the areas of Cystic Fibrosis, weight management, GI, oncology, and renal disorders.

The Share the Color event schedule is:

· Friday, Oct. 13, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 5114 Wrightsboro Rd. in Grovetown

· Saturday, Oct. 14, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Subway restaurant, 2571 Whiskey Rd. in Aiken

· Thursday, Oct. 19, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 360 E Martintown Rd. in North Augusta

· Monday, Oct. 23, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 4351 East Washington Rd., Evans Crossing Shopping Center in Evans

To register for the Share the Color program, visit https://sharethecolor-csra.eventbrite.com

