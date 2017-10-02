Local Subway restaurants will celebrate World Food Day

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday. Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder.More >>
Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday. Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
Richmond County deputies are looking for Travele Sloans. He is wanted for the shooting that took place at Augusta mall Saturday, September 30th. Sloans is a 19-year-old black male, weighs about 130 pounds, and is 5'8".More >>
Richmond County deputies are looking for Travele Sloans. He is wanted for the shooting that took place at Augusta mall Saturday, September 30th. Sloans is a 19-year-old black male, weighs about 130 pounds, and is 5'8".More >>
Subway restaurants across the CSRA and local food and nutrition expert Sarah Tankersley are celebrating World Food Day with a series of “Share the Color” food workshops. The “Share the Color” food workshops are designed to teach children how to make better food choices and the importance of making colorful fruits and vegetables part of their daily meals and snacks. Timed around World Food Day on Oct. 16, the food workshops are free and will cover basic nutrit...More >>
Subway restaurants across the CSRA and local food and nutrition expert Sarah Tankersley are celebrating World Food Day with a series of “Share the Color” food workshops. The “Share the Color” food workshops are designed to teach children how to make better food choices and the importance of making colorful fruits and vegetables part of their daily meals and snacks. Timed around World Food Day on Oct. 16, the food workshops are free and will cover basic nutrit...More >>
Augusta native Jessi Chambers was 12 years old when she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, which is sometimes confused as Type 2. "My immediate thoughts were, she can't have cookies. We will just have to start watching what we eat. I had no idea this was about to be a lifelong journey we were about to go on," says Cindy Merritt who is Jessi's mother. Type 2 diabetes is caused by high blood sugar, but it's treatable. Type 1 causes your immune system to destroy cells in th...More >>
Augusta native Jessi Chambers was 12 years old when she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, which is sometimes confused as Type 2. "My immediate thoughts were, she can't have cookies. We will just have to start watching what we eat. I had no idea this was about to be a lifelong journey we were about to go on," says Cindy Merritt who is Jessi's mother. Type 2 diabetes is caused by high blood sugar, but it's treatable. Type 1 causes your immune system to destroy cells in th...More >>
According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States.More >>
According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States.More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
An average of 135 children per day tested positive for opioid addiction or dependence in American emergency rooms, the study found,More >>
She doesn’t often talk about what she has been dealing with, but understands the importance of sharing it now.More >>
She doesn’t often talk about what she has been dealing with, but understands the importance of sharing it now.More >>