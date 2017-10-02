32nd Annual S.E.E.D. – Science Education Enrichment Day to be he - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

32nd Annual S.E.E.D. – Science Education Enrichment Day to be held at USC Aiken

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
(Source: USC Aiken) (Source: USC Aiken)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The 32nd Annual S.E.E.D (Science Education Enrichment Day) will be October 7, at the University of South Carolina Aiken from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

During the free event, participants will celebrate innovations in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).  S.E.E.D goers will roam the campus, visiting the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center and other sites on the USC Aiken campus as student groups, regional corporations, museums, government agencies, educators, and national labs join forces to present engaging hands-on activities for guests of all ages. Activities include: making slime, getting up close with an alligator, making an edible earth parfait, cracking geodes, making paper, and driving a championship robot or traveling through outer space.

“With the goal of increasing awareness of the role of science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM) in society, and conveying the joy of STEM we plan this event each year to give young learners ‘up close and personal’ interaction with real-world scientists, engineers and other technical professionals,” said John Hutchens, director of special programs at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center. 

“S.E.E.D. organizers recognize that as a society we must continue to excite and engage families about STEM fields.”

The theme for this year’s event “Explore, Discover, Imagine”  was selected because organizers hope to increase the natural curiosity of children to help promote the critical role of science and other STEM career fields.

Highlights of the 32nd Annual S.E.E.D. include:

-More than 60 hands on exhibits, activities and stage performances;

-Archaeological Society of SC - Fall Field Day;

-Exhibitors such as the Wacky Science Lab, Aiken Beekeepers, American Nuclear Society, Sumo Robot League, Charleston Fossil Adventures, EdVenture, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and more;

-Demonstrations of technologies and intriguing science including robotics, nuclear power, flight, carnivorous plants, biodiversity and much more.

S.E.E.D. is proud to be an Affiliate Festival of the USA Science & Engineering Festival held in Washington D.C.  Along with S.E.E.D., organizers of the USA Science & Engineering Festival hope to have a million people join in similar events across the nation, and the best part—it’s all free.

The event at USC Aiken is presented each year by the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, working closely with Aiken County Public Schools.

Sponsors for S.E.E.D. include:  Savannah River Nuclear Solutions; Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness; SRS Community Reuse Organization; Southern Nuclear; SRP Federal Credit Union; Kimberly-Clark; SC Cyber; WJBF; the Aiken Standard; WBBQ, Bull 105.7, with additional support from the Project Management Institute (PMI), Innovative Solutions, Jeff and Ellen Priest, Fran White, USCA Dining Services and USC Aiken.

For more information call 803-641-3313 or visit here

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 'I'm going to die': High-rise gunman kills 58 in Las Vegas

    'I'm going to die': High-rise gunman kills 58 in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-10-02 06:30:31 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:45:27 GMT

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

    More >>

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

    More >>

  • Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack

    Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:10:55 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:41:04 GMT

    Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.

    More >>

    Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: 2 arrested in deadly Pace's Run Apartments shooting

    UPDATE: 2 arrested in deadly Pace's Run Apartments shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:09:03 GMT
    Kartel D'Marco Smith (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)Kartel D'Marco Smith (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)

    Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday. Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder.

    More >>

    Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday. Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly