Columbia Co. looking for shoplifting suspect

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >>
Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday. Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder.More >>
Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday. Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
Richmond County deputies are looking for Travele Sloans. He is wanted for the shooting that took place at Augusta mall Saturday, September 30th. Sloans is a 19-year-old black male, weighs about 130 pounds, and is 5'8".More >>
Richmond County deputies are looking for Travele Sloans. He is wanted for the shooting that took place at Augusta mall Saturday, September 30th. Sloans is a 19-year-old black male, weighs about 130 pounds, and is 5'8".More >>