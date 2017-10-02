Columbia Co. looking for shoplifting suspect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia Co. looking for shoplifting suspect

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Credit: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office Credit: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

On September 24, 2017 a man removed Roku streaming devices from the packaging. The suspect, now identified as Cory Zeccardi, left the store with the Roku and didn't pay. Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help if you have any information, including who this person is.

  'I'm going to die': High-rise gunman kills 58 in Las Vegas

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

  Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack

    Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.

  UPDATE: 2 arrested in deadly Pace's Run Apartments shooting

    Kartel D'Marco Smith (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)Kartel D'Marco Smith (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)

    Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday. Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder.

