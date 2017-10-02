Chipotle careers holding open interviews for North Augusta location

Chipotle is holding open interviews for their new restaurant opening in North Augusta.

They will be hiring for all new positions on Wednesday, October 4 at the Courtyard Marriott on Stevens Creek Road.

Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 2 p.m.to 5 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott hotel located at 1045 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA. No appointment is needed, just stop by whenever you are available to interview.

We do not have an exact date on when the new Chipotle will open.

