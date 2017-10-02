Fort Gordon To Host Job Fair Oct. 3rd

All job seekers are invited to attend the Fort Gordon Job Fair, Tuesday, October 3rd. It will take place at the U.S. Army Reserve center on 719 15th St. from 9:30am to 1:00pm.More >>
Toys for Tots donation bins will start popping up around our area this week. The mindset is the earlier the better, according to Augusta's assistant coordinator, Timothy Sanders.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a shooting suspect. 19-year-old...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault and two firearm charges. Investigators say 54 year-old Dannie Kennedy Ellison is wanted in reference to an incident that took place on the 1900 Block of 1st Avenue.More >>
