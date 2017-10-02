Fort Gordon To Host Job Fair Oct. 3rd - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

All  job seekers are invited to attend the Fort Gordon Job Fair, Tuesday, October 3rd. 

It will take place at the U.S. Army Reserve center on 719 15th St. from 9:30am to 1:00pm. Some employers will offer on the spot interviews with transitioning Service members, Veterans, Spouses and any job seekers regarding employment opportunities within each company.

For more information, contact The Solider for Life Transition Assistance Program at 706-791-7333.

