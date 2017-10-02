Toys for Tots holiday campaign starting in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Toys for Tots holiday campaign starting in Augusta

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Toys for Tots donation bins will start popping up around our area this week.

The mindset is the earlier the better, according to Augusta's assistant coordinator, Timothy Sanders.
Augusta's division of Toys for Tots services families in 18 counties, two of which are out of South Carolina.

Sanders has one warehouse on 15th Street to work with, courtesy of the Richmond County Board of Education, and the search for volunteers is on.
There is no commitment to volunteer. An hour or day at a time serves the cause well, Sanders says.

Last year, Augusta's Toys for Tots had about 20 volunteers who delivered a good 100,000 toys to 30,000 families, he said.

The whole process gets going starting Monday, though Aiken will wait a little longer before hitting the start button.
Aiken's Toys for Tots coordinator, Lane Parker, says his campaign will start November 1st, though applications for toys run October 9-13.

If you are interested in getting a donation bin into your business, becoming a volunteer, or applying for aid, you can click here.

