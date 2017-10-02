WANTED: Police Augusta Mall shooting suspect identified; ARMED AND DANGEROUS

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a shooting suspect.

19-year-old Travele Sloans is wanted for a shooting that happened at the Augusta Mall on September 30th. Sloans was last seen in a dark blue Chrysler 300 He is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

If you have any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator George Meyers, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1097 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.