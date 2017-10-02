Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for aggravated assault suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault and two firearm possession charges.

Investigators say 54 year-old Dannie Kennedy Ellison is wanted in reference to an incident that took place on the 1900 Block of 1st Avenue. They say the incident happened on August 19.

Ellison is listed at 5'10 and 230 pounds.

If you have any information, you can contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

