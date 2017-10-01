Good Earth Produce & Garden Center fully stocked for all fall needs

Happy October! It’s Fall Y’all!

Good Earth Produce & Garden Center is this season’s one stop shop for all fall decor needs.

Given Hurricane Harvey’s rainfall in Texas as well as Tennessee, pumpkins are quite an anomaly down south.

Joe Furtick, Good Earth Plant Manager, commented:

“With all the rain coming in, it has been a little bit harder getting stuff out of those areas, and the areas we have been getting them from, stuff’s been really muddy, and so the pumpkins have been coming in dirty, and so we’re having to wash them up, and make them look good, and everything, and you know, on top of that, we’re having to get them from farther out.”

Local centers have relied heavily on only northern suppliers, especially Michigan’s Amish communities.

It can be tough to organize deliveries based off of eighteen wheelers driving thirty hours round trip per shipment. Nonetheless, selections couldn’t be better.

“We try to have whatever you need for the fall. We’ve got all of your flowers… your mums… Biggest flower here for the Fall Time. We’ve got all different shapes and sizes. As far as pumpkins, we’ve got little mini pumpkins all the way up to big ‘ole hundred pound pumpkins and everything in between.”

Acquire a white, green, or orange pumpkin, indian corn supply, wheat straw bail, you name it…

“Usually we have them at least until Halloween. We’ll make sure we have them until Halloween. When all the other people are out, you can come see us. We’ll make sure we have pumpkins.”

Employees will even set up photo booths so soon, providing October 2017 keepsakes.

Regular hours are 9AM-7PM Monday through Saturday and 10AM-6PM come Sunday.

