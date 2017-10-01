Shooting on Barton Chapel Road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Shooting on Barton Chapel Road

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

On October 1, Richmond County deputies responded to a shooting on Barton Chapel Road. Investigators say a juvenile victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Officials say they are in the early stages of the investigation.


If you have any information contact the Richmond County Sheriff's office.

