Victim identified in Amsterdam Drive shooting

On September 30, Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to an accidental shooting on Amsterdam Drive.

According to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, victim has been identified as 17-year-old Nazarien Ferron. He was pronounced dead at the Augusta University Medical Center the next morning. Ferron was shot at least one time and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is on going. If you have any information contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

