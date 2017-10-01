Deadly house fire on Old Graniteville Highway

On September 30, Aiken County Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Old Graniteville Hwy. After firefighters extinguished the home they found two deceased people inside. Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified both victims, 69-year-old John Ennis and 38-year-old Sabrina Mikell.

Investigators says they are still working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

