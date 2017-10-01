UPDATE: 4th and 5th suspects arrested in Pace's Run Apartments m - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 4th and 5th suspects arrested in Pace's Run Apartments murder

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Aimen Elroy Steward (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Aimen Elroy Steward (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
Erik Albany (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Erik Albany (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
Larry L. Thomas (source: Aiken Public Safety) Larry L. Thomas (source: Aiken Public Safety)
Kartel D'Marco Smith (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Kartel D'Marco Smith (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Two more suspects have been arrested for their roles in the death of Makenzie Williamson, bringing the total arrests to five.

Aimen Elroy Steward of Aiken has been arrested in Norfolk, Virginia. He is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina. Erik Albany of Aiken has been arrested in Varnville, South Carolina. He is being detained at the Aiken County Detention Center. Both men are charged with assault and battery by a mob resulting in death.

UPDATE: Investigators have arrested a third suspect in connection with the murder of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, ADPS officers arrested eighteen-year-old Larry Lenard Thomas of Aiken. He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Thomas was denied bond in a hearing the same day. He is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

UPDATE: Aiken Public Safety officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Makenzie Williamson at Pace's Run Apartments Saturday.

Investigators were able to connect nineteen-year-old Kartel D'Marco Smith and a fifteen-year-old juvenile to the murder. Both have been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and armed robbery.

Smith is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center and the juvenile is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice. Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are likely.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Detective Jason Griffin at 803-642-7678 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.

ORIGINAL STORY: On September 30, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to a shooting at Pace's Run Apartments on Camellia Street.

According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, deputies found 35-year-old Makenzie L. Williamson lying on his back unconscious. He was immediately taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died. Investigators believe the suspect(s) fled the scene on foot but they were unable to track them down. 

If you have any information contact Aiken Public Safety.

