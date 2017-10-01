Deadly shooting at Pace's Run Apartments in Aiken

On September 30, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to a shooting at Pace's Run Apartments on Camellia Street.

According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, deputies found 35-year-old Makenzie L. Williamson lying on his back unconscious. He was immediately taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died. Investigators believe the suspect(s) fled the scene on foot but they were unable to track them down.



If you have any information contact Aiken Public Safety.

