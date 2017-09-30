Augusta University hosts 3rd annual my brother's keeper summit - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta University hosts 3rd annual my brother's keeper summit

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Several of the CSRA’s community leaders gathered together to empower and educate young men at the 3rd annual My Brother’s Keeper Summit. 

The young men of tomorrow were inspired today as influential men in the community came together to school them on what it really means to be a man. “We’ve had some other community leaders and speakers who’ve come in and shared what it is to go from a young man to being a man, making responsible decisions and choices. So, it’s been phenomenal for us around the six goals of MBK. We launched that in 2015 in the city of Augusta. We’ve continued to grow it in the last 3 years," says Mayor Hardie Davis.

He says the best message they’ve given throughout the summit is how to truly exhibit selflessness by being your brother’s keeper. “But then probably the most important thing that I think I want them to take away from this is that it’s important to care about someone more than just yourself. You really are your brother’s keeper," says Mayor Davis.
And 12-year-old Anthony DuBois got that message loud and clear. “I learned a lot and was able to gain knowledge. And also like one of the guys said, don’t only gain this knowledge but go out and give this knowledge to people and help them," says Anthony DuBois.

He says he was inspired by Inky Johnson's story to overcome life’s adversities by getting back up and not giving up. “And the way it inspired me is because even though his arm got like paralyzed, how he still moved on with life, which basically shows me there will always be obstacles but you can still go around obstacles and move on with life," says DuBois.

Mayor Hardie Davis says they are planning a series of four other events for the young men in between now and the summer of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

