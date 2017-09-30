Southern Industries celebrates its 50th Anniversary

Who wouldn't want a free car or ten thousand dollars? One company decided to do something different for it's 50th anniversary for people in the C-S-R-A.

Laughter, fun and games filled the entire parking lot on Bobby Jones as Southern Industries celebrated its 50th Anniversary. Locally grown, it;s business is now spread past the borders through Tennessee and Alabama.

"It really gives me a good feeling to see all these people here today, I think this is probably the largest crowd we've had truthfully," says Jim Felton, the President of Southern Industries. Felton says there's no better way to celebrate the anniversary than right here in the C-S-R-A.

The entire family was invited for a day of relaxation. And what kind of celebration without Southern Cooking at its finest.

Several prizes were given out throughout the day including a brand-new car and a $10,000 check to a retired veteran who didn't expect to win. "I was thinking it was a joke so I was waiting for somebody to say sike or I got you or whatever," says Ricky Faison.

Faison served more than 20 years and he says he knows exactly where the money is going. "More than likely it's going to go to the improvement to the deck in the back of my house."

It wasn't the prizes or the games that made Faison come out, he says it was something else. "It's a real good community feeling, It's a small town feeling almost like everybody knows everybody but you don't but it's still a very comfortable environment."

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.