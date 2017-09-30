Georgia Cancer Center hosts an annual Pink Pumpkin Party at Augusta University

This afternoon, Breast Cancer Survivors and Breast Cancer Supporters gathered together to attend, at Georgia Cancer Center Augusta University.

Earlier, individuals in the CSRA enjoyed an annual event: The Pink Pumpkin Party. This is a fundraiser benefiting women, men, and children affected by Breast Cancer somehow.

Alicia Vinyard, Breast Cancer Surgical Oncologist, survived cancer herself and, as a result, feels all the more passionate about this cause.

“The event is to help raise awareness for breast cancer, but it’s also to help support funding for women to get free mammograms for women who are uninsured or under insured.”

Doctor Alicia Vinyard says nothing could be better than raising awareness based off of something so prevalent. She wants to totally emphasize how important routine screenings are area-wide.

Mary Ruff, another Breast Cancer Survivor, tells her story.

“The way that I found my cancer was through self-breast examination, so that’s very important.”

An examination on your own and an examination on hospital grounds saves lives.

From pumpkin painting to ribbon tying to dancing, there was never, ever a moment unoccupied.

Organizers say all months, including, October, must become “Breast Cancer Awareness” months. Stayed tuned about a number of additional events coming up so soon.

