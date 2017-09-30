Deputies reported a shooting at Augusta Mall - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Deputies reported a shooting at Augusta Mall

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Earlier this morning at around 9 a.m. Richmond County Sheriff's Deputies and Investigators responded to the Augusta Mall, 3450 Wrightsboro Road, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies did not locate a victim but found evidence that a shooting took place.

At this time, we do not have anyone in custody. However, all personnel are working together and the Mall is deemed safe. This investigation is in the early stages. We will provide periodical information as it is received. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta University hosts 3rd annual my brother's keeper summit

    Augusta University hosts 3rd annual my brother's keeper summit

    Saturday, September 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-09-30 21:51:47 GMT

    Several of the CSRA’s community leaders gathered together to empower and educate young men at the 3rd annual My Brother’s Keeper Summit. 

    More >>

    Several of the CSRA’s community leaders gathered together to empower and educate young men at the 3rd annual My Brother’s Keeper Summit. 

    More >>

  • Southern Industries celebrates its 50th Anniversary

    Southern Industries celebrates its 50th Anniversary

    Saturday, September 30 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-30 21:22:54 GMT
    Who wouldn't want a free car or ten thousand dollars? One company decided to do something different for it's 50th anniversary for people in the C-S-R-A. Laughter, fun and games filled the entire parking lot on Bobby Jones as Southern Industries celebrated its 50th Anniversary. Locally grown, it;s business is now spread past the borders through Tennessee and Alabama. "It really gives me a good feeling to see all these people here today, I think this is probably the largest ...More >>
    Who wouldn't want a free car or ten thousand dollars? One company decided to do something different for it's 50th anniversary for people in the C-S-R-A. Laughter, fun and games filled the entire parking lot on Bobby Jones as Southern Industries celebrated its 50th Anniversary. Locally grown, it;s business is now spread past the borders through Tennessee and Alabama. "It really gives me a good feeling to see all these people here today, I think this is probably the largest ...More >>

  • Georgia Cancer Center hosts an annual Pink Pumpkin Party at Augusta University

    Georgia Cancer Center hosts an annual Pink Pumpkin Party at Augusta University

    Saturday, September 30 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-09-30 21:22:34 GMT
    This afternoon, Breast Cancer Survivors and Breast Cancer Supporters gathered together to attend, at Georgia Cancer Center Augusta University.   Earlier, individuals in the CSRA enjoyed an annual event: The Pink Pumpkin Party. This is a fundraiser benefiting women, men, and children affected by Breast Cancer somehow. Alicia Vinyard, Breast Cancer Surgical Oncologist, survived cancer herself and, as a result, feels all the more passionate about this cause. “The event is t...More >>
    This afternoon, Breast Cancer Survivors and Breast Cancer Supporters gathered together to attend, at Georgia Cancer Center Augusta University.   Earlier, individuals in the CSRA enjoyed an annual event: The Pink Pumpkin Party. This is a fundraiser benefiting women, men, and children affected by Breast Cancer somehow. Alicia Vinyard, Breast Cancer Surgical Oncologist, survived cancer herself and, as a result, feels all the more passionate about this cause. “The event is t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly