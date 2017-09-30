Deputies reported a shooting at Augusta Mall

Earlier this morning at around 9 a.m. Richmond County Sheriff's Deputies and Investigators responded to the Augusta Mall, 3450 Wrightsboro Road, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies did not locate a victim but found evidence that a shooting took place.

At this time, we do not have anyone in custody. However, all personnel are working together and the Mall is deemed safe. This investigation is in the early stages. We will provide periodical information as it is received.

